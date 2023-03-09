After last year's championship A-League Men win, Western United coach John Aloisi joked he'd stick around if the club "showed him the money".

Two years on, the former Socceroo says he's been wooed by more than a few pineapples.

"That was a joke, it was never about that," he told reporters on Thursday.

"It was always about what the club is here for ... the culture doesn't waver, the belief in the club doesn't waver and the support is always there."

The club has handed Aloisi a two-year contract extension as he seeks to guide the men's side back into the A-League finals.

The coach led United to their maiden ALM championship last season, upsetting Melbourne City in a 2-0 grand final win.

However, they have failed to hit the same heights in the 2022-23 season and now sit in ninth spot - five points outside the top six.

While the club's success has wavered under Aloisi, general manager of football Mal Impiombato said the former striker had always been the answer.

"Results will go up and down, but the foundations and base are the most important thing," he said.

"(Aloisi) was always the answer for our football club so it was a very easy decision for us to renew and extend his contract."

Aloisi first signed onto the young club in 2021, finishing 10th in his first season before winning the side's first premiership in 2022.

While his sights are firmly set on delivering further success for United in the next two years, overseas coaching ventures could be on the cards in the long term.

"I've decided to stay in Australia for a few more years because I believe there's still a lot of work to do here," he said.

"Eventually I've talked about going overseas, but they've got me for another two years and they could have me for another 10, who knows."

"For me, the most important thing is the present."

Aloisi's side will face 12th-placed rivals Melbourne Victory on Monday.