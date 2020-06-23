Perth Glory are bracing themselves for the most packed fixture list they have ever experienced - and midfielder Neil Kilkenny cannot wait to get started.

Glory will play six games in the space of about 26 days as the A-League rushes to finish its regular season.

Adding to Perth's challenge is the fact that all of those games will be away from home due to Western Australia's hard border closure.

The 34-year-old Kilkenny became accustomed to playing multiple games per week during his long career in England, and says it is something players enjoy.

"It's brilliant, I can't wait," the former Socceroo said.

"That's what football is all about. Every player wants to play games instead of training.

"It's something to really look forward to and really embrace, and I'm sure the rest of the lads will be doing that too."

Kilkenny admits it will be hard being away from family when Glory enter their NSW hub ahead of the A-League restart, but he is backing the team to overcome the challenge.

Glory's campaign resumes with a match against Central Coast Mariners on July 18 in Sydney.

Perth currently sit in fifth spot on 31 points, but they have two games in hand over fourth-placed Brisbane Roar (35 points).

Ladder-leading Sydney FC, who have an eight-point gap and three games in hand over second-placed Melbourne City, are the hottest of favourites to clinch top spot.