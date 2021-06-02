Brisbane have secured their spot in this year's A-League finals series after a 2-1 win over Perth Glory at Moreton Daily Stadium.

The victory, secured via a John Aspropotamitis own goal just after half-time and Riku Danzaki's ninth goal of the season, lifts the Roar to third on the ladder with one regular season fixture to play.

The result means Perth cannot make the top six, sitting five points adrift of sixth-placed Adelaide United ahead of Saturday's trip to Newcastle which is now a dead rubber.

It also ensures Western Sydney will have a fourth-straight season without a finals appearance, Carl Robinson's eighth-placed Wanderers now unable to close the gap to the top six ahead of Thursday's clash with Adelaide.

"Tonight was a huge relief for the group," Roar coach Warren Moon said.

"It's a weight off our shoulders now that we've got that finals spot."

Playing without key English defenders Tom Aldred and Macaulay Gillesphey, the Roar survived some close calls from Glory veteran Diego Castro and Uruguayan striker Bruno Fornaroli in the first half before extending their unbeaten run at home to eight matches.

Moon was full of praise for those who stepped into the defensive breach, particularly fullback Corey Brown who needed medical attention at half-time.

"He was on the floor at half-time, wasn't going to return, needed medical attention from the doctor," Moon said.

"To put in that performance in the second half, I mean that's what this club is all about. That's what this group is all about.

"They just keep going and they keep turning up because there was a lot at stake tonight and what he showed our group tonight was heroic."

Needing nothing less than a win to stay in the finals hunt, the Glory's hopes suffered a massive setback in the 51st minute when Roar winger Josh Brindell-South's whipped cross was turned into his own net by an off-balance Aspropotamitis.

Glory coach Richie Garcia threw on his substitutes as the visitors tried to get into the game but after some desperate Roar defending, Japanese youngster Danzaki wrapped up the win in the 73rd minute when he was released by substitute Alex Parsons.

The 21-year-old got clear of Glory defender Darryl Lachman and slotted past Liam Reddy to wrap up the victory.

Brandon Wilson's first A-League goal in the 85th minute gave Perth hope of an unlikely comeback but it was a case of too little, too late for the Glory as their winless run away from home extended to eight matches.

"Disappointing, especially the way the guys reacted the last month," Garcia said, after Perth's recent run of four wins and two draws in their past six matches.

"They've shown glimpses, big glimpses, of a quality side. That's something we'll look towards now.

"You've got a dressing room in there of guys that are all gutted."

While the Glory take on the last-placed Jets in their final match of the season, the Roar will look to secure third place and a home final when they host Sydney on Saturday afternoon.