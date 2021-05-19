Sydney have completed a big whitewash in the Big Blue with the home side downing Melbourne Victory for the third time this season in a 2-0 win at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.

The Sky Blues dominated large portions of their A-League clash but it looked like only an early Bobo goal would separate the sides before Kosta Barbarouses added a late clincher.

Not slated to play with Trent Buhagiar initially named in the side, Bobo only got a last-minute call-up when his teammate appeared to injured his groin in the warm-up.

He took full advantage.

Luke Brattan whipped in a sharp corner in the 10th minute, with a curiously unmarked Adam Le Fondre heading a heavy ball into Victory 'keeper Matt Acton.

The deflection landed straight into the path of Bobo who toe-poked home the simplest of goals - his third opener from as many matches against the struggling Victory this season.

From there it was sometimes inspired, but often patchy as the Sky Blues frequently failed to take advantage of good lead-up work.

Sydney dialled up the pressure in the second half, at one stage having six unanswered shots on goal but their failure to again put a match away ensured some nervous moments in defence.

The best sequence for the Victory came in the 66th minute when Jake Brimmer ripped a shot on the diagonal to force Andrew Redmayne into a diving save which was shortly followed by a glancing header from Storm Roux and a tap-in that wasn't from Dylan Ryan.

In the 83rd minute Barbarouses finally sealed the deal, finishing with ease after replacement Milos Ninkovic punched through to the box and laid off to his teammate in space.

While he didn't have his busiest night between the sticks, Sydney coach Steve Corica was full of praise for 'keeper Redmayne who has just taken over from Clint Bolton with the most clean sheets (38) for the Sky Blues.

"Even when he was going through that bad period when he made a couple of mistakes he never (failed to) shoulder responsibility," Corica said of his shot-stopper who had a tough start to the season.

"He was very brave coming out for crosses and after he made a mistake he just got on with the game.

"That's what you want from a 'keeper."

The win was Sydney's eighth in a row against Victory and sees them overtake Central Coast into second on the ladder with 38 points.

Victory (15 points) stay 11th and just one point clear of Newcastle as the Melbourne side hope desperately to avoid their first wooden spoon in the competition.

Corica confirmed Buhagiar would get scans on Thursday but was concerned about the diagnosis with the finals less than a month away given his already injury-interrupted season.