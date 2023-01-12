Western United have gone top of the A-League Women with Hannah Keane's double delivering a 2-0 victory over Sydney FC for the newcomers' seventh straight win.

Hannah Keane's well-taken first-half double proved the difference at City Vista Reserve, while Sydney's defence had no answers for Women's World Cup winner Jessica McDonald.

United have enjoyed the best start as an expansion team since Melbourne City's unbeaten season in 2015-16, including beating all of last season's top four: premiers Sydney, City, Adelaide United and reigning champions Victory.

They have won their past two despite being without Matildas midfielder and former Sydney FC star Chloe Logarzo, who should return against Western Sydney, and top the table on 21 points, three clear of Sydney with a game in hand.

"Any team can win a championship I believe," Torcaso told reporters.

"But I honestly believe that we've got a good enough group that can really push teams and be around there at the end.

"That's the best way that we've played all year

"Obviously we've sort of ground games out but that's obviously what we're capable of, how we're capable of playing and to be quite honest, that's the perfect performance."

United took the lead in the 18th minute when Emma Robers withstood a physical challenge and found McDonald, who whipped the ball into the area.

Goalkeeper Katie Offer, deputising for the injured Jada Whyman, got her hands to the cross but the ball spilled to Melissa Taranto who squared it for Keane to score.

Seventeen minutes later, United got another after McDonald bamboozled Tobin out wide, played a one-two with Stacey Papadopoulos then found Robers.

The midfielder smacked the ball into the box and Tyla-Jay Vlajnic beat Charlize Rule to knock the ball into the path of Keane, who coolly converted.

The strike took Keane equal top of the A-League Women scoring charts, with five to her credit so far this season.

"I knew that she'd be a fantastic player in this league and it's a shame that she hasn't played in this league before and now we're seeing the quality of her," Torcaso said.

"I honestly believe she has got another level to go to.

"She's just a monster of a human and she works extremely hard and she always wants to perfect her game."

Sydney's star forward Madison Haley missed several good chances, Princess Ibini was unable to strike in her 100th game and Matildas winger Cortnee Vine was quiet and hooked after 55 minutes.

Skipper Nat Tobin, who had her left thigh heavily taped, pulled up proppy with a cork in the 76th minute and came off five minutes later.

"We were disappointing because we didn't play our best," Sydney FC coach Ante Juric told reporters, lamenting a tired-looking Sky Blues outfit.

"So I'm going to say we deserved to lose because we didn't cop many chances but because our effort wasn't where it probably should be."