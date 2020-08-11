And Adelaide United coach Carl Veart knows the tale of the Blades well. Veart, of course, spent two years at the south Yorkshire club from 1994 to 1996 when they were under legendary manager Dave Bassett.

Current Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder also played under Bassett, just like Veart, and has often been compared to the 75-year-old.

Veart has impressed at the Reds since taking over during lockdown.

The former Socceroo says he learned pretty off Bassett, nicknamed 'Harry', and likens the Blades to the Reds in some ways.

"I was under 'Harry' there and I played under him at Crystal Palace as well," he told FTBL.

"I suppose when you talk about 'Harry' he was very strong on having a strong team spirit. That's what I've tried to implement at Adelaide as well, make sure that team spirit is strong and they support each other. That's what 'Harry' was very big on.

"It's clubs like Sheffield United that can't compete financially, they've then got to draw on their support and draw on home-grown players and get that passion in the team and spirit.

"There's most definitely similarities with Adelaide, now we're making sure we've providing opportunities for the young players so that those undereath can have something to aspire to if they do the work. We'll sell that message to our players at the club."

Veart scored 15 goals in 66 appearances for Sheffield United before joining Palace in 1996.

He had a season with them, and one at Millwall, before returning to Adelaide City in 1998.

"There's a lot of talk about when young players go overseas and I was 24 when I went to Sheffield, so I had a lot of experience, a lot of national league games," Veart said.

"I think I'd played over 150 national league games by then. So going there I had that belief in myself, knew that I could play and did quite well at Sheffield. I really enjoyed it.

"It was a different level of football, a different intensity and it's not just the training but the supporters, it's the whole package, I had a great time there, the supporters were fantastic towards me and so was the club.

"I still have a soft spot for them and it's great to see them doing really well."