Socceroos striker Apostolos Giannou will play in the A-League Men for the first time, signing with Macarthur FC for the remainder of the current season.

Giannou, who scored two goals and notched four assists in 12 caps, most recently played for OFI in Crete and Cypriot club AEK Larnaca but previously had a long club career in Greece and China.

"Although it is mid-season, I believe I can add my part to the club and continue the club's success for the remainder of the season," the 31-year-old said.

"It's an exciting opportunity and challenge which I'm looking forward to and I believe it will be a great stepping stone for my career.

"Now, I will look to focus on settling in the club and team and look to getting on the pitch to show the club what I'm made of."

Second-placed Macarthur already have fellow Socceroo Tomi Juric on their books but he has struggled to find fitness and make appearances.

Coach Ante Milicic, a former Socceroos assistant, was confident Giannou would have a "smooth transition" into Macarthur.

"Having worked with Apostolos previously with the Socceroos, I believe he will settle in well with the squad and I look forward to working with him again," Milicic said.

"Not only will he be joining the Bulls, but he will also be playing for the first time in the A-League which adds another quality international player to the competition."

Giannou was in the Socceroos set-up as recently as June but his most recent international appearances came in 2019.

Adelaide have taken a step towards addressing their goalscoring woes by signing striker and former Japan youth international Hiroshi Ibusuki.

The 30-year-old began his career in Spain at Girona and later featured for Zaragoza B, Sabadell, Sevilla B and Valencia B.

He made his first and only La Liga appearance for Sevilla in 2012 and also had a stint in Belgium with Eupen.

Ibusuki has played in Japan since 2014, most recently for Shimizu S-Pulse but also for Albirex Niigata and Shonan Bellmare.

"The A-League is a strong competition and I have seen it continue to improve over the years, so I'm looking forward to this new challenge," Ibusuki said.

Adelaide have scored nine goals in seven games and have just one win to their name, while talented young striker Kusini Yengi is sidelined after quad surgery.

"We needed to bring in some extra firepower up front and we believe we have done that with Hiroshi, who will be an imposing presence for us," coach Carl Veart said.