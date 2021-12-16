We’re only four rounds into the competition but again the A-League serves to surprise and delight, showing just how even and unpredictable it really is.

After four games the surprise leaders are Macarthur FC, a rejuvenated Melbourne Victory and Western United in third. Following them is the last season’s champions Melbourne City, the impressive Mariners and the even more impressive Newcastle Jets.



That’s right, the two worst teams from last season – Victory and the Jets – are in the top six. Victory were completely abysmal in 2020-2021, winning only five games and claiming the wooden spoon. But Tony Popovic has wasted no time in turning this giant club around.

A proven coaching entity, ‘Popa’s blend of canny recruitment, structure and hard-work has led to three victories from their first four victories. The Big V are back.



Then there’s Newcastle. The Hunter outfit had been in decline for several years after former owner Martin Lee’s cash ran out. The club was in crisis. But in steps Ange Postecoglou-clone Arthur Papas and almost a whole new squad.



Despite some early defensive lapses, the Jets caught the eye in thrilling draws with Sydney FC and Western Sydney, before smashing Wellington 4-0. With their high press and fluid ball movement, under Papas Newcastle might now just be the exciting side to watch in the A-League this season, especially with the form forwards Beka Mikeltadze and Valentino Yuel are in.

Then there’s Macarthur FC. The ambitious club is only in it’s second-ever season but it’s started this campaign like a house on fire. Four matches has yielded three wins and a draw, with Lachie Rose bagging two goals.



Macarthur have had their issues with their stadium’s surface, but they haven’t let that instability stop them. Fellow newboys Western United have also started strongly. They’ve had just one loss and have already knocked off Perth, Brisbane and the defending champions City.



John Aloisi is back coaching in the A-League after several years in the wilderness, and he really is making up for lost time.



Melbourne City were dominant last season, winning the double, but they haven’t had it all their own way so far. Two wins, a draw and a defeat shows there are greater challenges for Paddy Kisnorbo and co in 2021-2022.



Many tipped Central Coast to struggle after the stunning off-season departure of Alen Stajcic and the loss of talents like Alou Koul and Gianni Stensness. But Nick Montgomery has steadied the ship and continued to give the club’s bright young stars a chance to shine. Jacob Farrell is certainly one to watch.



The Wanderers might be sitting in seventh, but they are a club in crisis right now. After a shocking defeat in the FFA Cup, pressure is mounting on Carl Robinson. On paper Western Sydney have a fantastic squad, so what is going wrong in the west? And how patient will Paul Lederer be?



Out in WA Perth have shown glimpses of quality but have not caught fire yet. Though it has been brilliant to see Bruno Fornaroli back to his best. The Prickly Pear has an eye for scoring breath-taking goals, and at 34 he’s still got plenty in the tank.



Wellington and Adelaide sit in ninth and tenth, the Phoenix having conceded eight goals so far and struggling in both defence and attack. Considering the players that left the club in the off-season, like Davila and Tomed, and the forced relocation to Australia because of Covid, it perhaps isn’t a surprise.



The youthful Reds have no wins yet but notched three draws, and there is still plenty of time for them to shoot up the table.

However, arguably the story of the season to date is waning Sydney FC. The powerhouse of the competition for the past five or six years, the Sky Blues are in a bit of a state right now.



Is the squad too old and over-reliant on the likes of Adam Le Fondre? Are Bobo, Wilkinson and Ninkovic past it? Could Steve Corica be axed if this poor run of results endures? Questions that need answering as the weeks go by.



Propping up the table is the Roar. Brisbane have hardly been embarrassed in the first few matches, with solitary goal losses to Western and City, and have had to endure a tough away schedule. But Warren Moon will need the wheel to turn soon and Saturday’s home clash with the Glory looms as an important one.



Put in all together and it has been unforeseeable, random, but enjoyable.



In 2020-2021 City and Sydney FC ruled the roost, with the Mariners, the Roar and the Reds in close pursuit. But now Brisbane, Adelaide and the Sky Blues are at the bottom, with Macarthur and Victory at the top.



The A-League is hard to predict, prone to upsets and at times flunctuates wildly. Form lines are temporary and results are hard to pick. Isn’t this what makes a sporting comp great entertainment?



Long may it continue.

