The former Melbourne Victory and Central Coast Mariners A-League defender's strike was enough to seal a dramatic 5-3 penalty shootout win over Melaka in the second-leg second final on Friday.

That win has ended City's long Cup final drought, and they now face Malaysian powerhouse Johor Darul Ta'zim in the decider on Tuesday.

Gallifuoco, who has enjoyed a dream debut season in south-east Asia, is out for more glory.

"It's a memory I’ll never forget," he told FTBL about scoring the winner.

"Regardless of how it ends, this has been an incredible year for me personally but more importantly this club and this city. I’m just very grateful to be along for the ride."

Gallifuoco only joined the City boys earlier this year after leaving Melbourne Victory.

The 27-year-old wants to end his first season in Malaysia on a high.

"I'm so excited, they are saying there will be 10-13 million viewers watching the final on TV," he said.

"That’s the most viewed game of my career for sure. These are the games you work your whole life for."

JDT have won the last eight Malaysian Super League titles in a row, and last won the Cup in 2019.

Amongst their squad is another Aussie defender in the shape of ex-Perth Glory centre back Shane Lowry.

"JDT are obviously the Goliath of Malaysian football," Gallifuoco admitted.

"They play well and have some very talented players but so do we and in a final anything can happen.

"I believe all finals, regardless of who is playing who, is 50/50 due to the pressure cooker situation, it evens the odds."