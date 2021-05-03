The Storming Back Into The Six Award

Warren Moon's Brisbane Roar are right back in the finals hunt, and they deserve massive credit for turning things around in recent weeks.

Their crowning moment, though, would have to be the 4-0 success away to the Mariners on Wednesday, where they showed the rest of the competition how to dismantle Stajcic's side with ease.

Joey Champness and Riku Danzaki are two of the most in-form wingers in the league, whilst Japanese recruit Masato Kudo finally netted his first goal.

The Roar have re-found the free-flowing attacking flair that made them a promising prospect in the season's opening weeks.

If they keep this up, a top-six place will be waiting for them at the end.

The Breaking The Duck Award

Well done to Scott Jamieson, who finally broke his duck and netted his first goal for Melbourne City against Newcastle on Thursday night.

It was the left-back's first A-League goal in seven years too.

The strike itself was top class, Jamieson linking up brilliantly with Adrian Luna, before a strike on his weaker right foot from long-range went in off the post.

Love him or hate him, there's no doubt City's captain deserved his goal, mainly for the dedication he has shown to the club during his time there.

His send-off in Adelaide at the start of the season led to City fans feeling he wasn't cut out for them anymore. Still, his leadership has been key in Patrick Kisnorbo's side, who look to be coasting to the minor premiership.

Jamieson sets an excellent example off the pitch, and he has spoken glowingly previously about how the club is run.

He also has confidence that they will win a maiden championship soon, and this year might be the year that happens.

The Night Fever Award

What is it about night games at Hindmarsh Stadium and a crazy series of events?

This season the Reds had the infamous three penalties, 3-2 win over the Mariners on a Friday night.

They also had a 3-1 win over Macarthur a few weeks back. That match featured a Malls Balls designed kit, ridiculous footwork from Al Hassan Toure and a back-heel flick from Ben Halloran.

Well, the madness continued last Friday when Western United came to town, with two red cards and a (somehow) disallowed offside goal for the visitors culminating in a 0-0 draw.

The quality on the pitch was not very good at all. Both coaches were disappointed about the refereeing decisions harming the game.

Despite this, you should make a note to yourself to always tune in when the Reds are playing at home on a Friday night.

The Resurrection Award

Out of nowhere, Bruce Kamau is fast becoming the Wanderers most important attacking threat under Carl Robinson.

The 26-year-old netted his sixth goal of the season with a brilliant first-time finish hitting the post before going in to open the scoring for the Wanderers in Saturday night's Sydney Derby.

In an electric first-half display, the winger was also instrumental in the home side’s second, feeding the ball inside that eventually found Mitch Duke to finish off.

The ex-Adelaide man is full of confidence at the moment, and his form is akin to his days with the Reds, where he had a breakout campaign in the 2015/16 season.

Kamau has struggled to find his feet in recent years at Melbourne City and initially with the Wanderers. It seems Robinson knows how to get the best out of him, though.

He may have his critics, but one thing Robinson has got right is revitalising Kamau.

Kamau was often used as a wing-back in the last couple of seasons. He doesn’t enjoy playing there, and simply letting him off the leash in the attack has given him a second wind in his career.