A LOOK AT ROUND 21 OF THE A-LEAGUE:

THEY SAID IT: "He finished crying last game, remember, in Adelaide (after spurning multiple chances) and today as well - crying but in a different way, at the end." - Melbourne Victory coach Carlos Salvachua after Andrew Nabbout scored a late winner against Adelaide United

MAN OF THE ROUND: Max Burgess had played 44 A-League games without scoring ahead of Western United's clash with the Mariners. He then scored a hat-trick in just 19 minutes in a matchwinning performance.

BEAT THAT: You won't see too many better goals than Nikolai Topor-Stanley's opener against Perth Glory. The veteran Newcastle centre-back moved more like a lethal striker with a thunderous long-range strike that fizzed home.

INJURIES: Victory's Adama Traore pulled up sore against Adelaide United and was substituted at half-time. Brisbane's Aaron Amadi-Holloway injured his ankle against Melbourne City.

STAT ATTACK: Western United's Besart Berisha became the first player in A-League history to score 20 goals against a single side with his double against the Mariners. It was his fifth brace against Central Coast.

TALKING POINT: Is the finals race back open? Melbourne Victory and Western United nudged back towards the top six - while Western Sydney's derby upset helped keep their finals dream alive. Brisbane Roar's loss to Melbourne City helped those teams out, too.

UNDER PRESSURE: Adelaide United let a one-goal lead slip against Melbourne Victory and are losing form at the wrong time, shipping seven goals in their past two weeks. They're fifth - but just three points clear of eighth. Ben Halloran's hamstring tweak added to their injury concerns.

WHAT'S NEXT?: Melbourne Victory host Sydney FC in a must-win Big Blue. Brisbane host Western Sydney and Adelaide play Western United in two games crucial to the finals make-up. Wellington travel to Central Coast, while Melbourne City take on the Glory in Perth.