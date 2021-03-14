THEY SAID IT: "It's a mistake again by Redders, which we need to fix up but the boys showed great character to get him out of jail" - Steve Corica after Sydney FC bounced back from Andrew Redmayne's howler to beat Newcastle 2-1.

MAN OF THE WEEK: Adelaide United youngster Kusini Yengi was the definition of an impact substitute. The 22-year-old scored his first A-League goal to put Adelaide in front against Melbourne Victory, then took off, leaped over the advertising boards and celebrated - with a Conor McGregor-esque strut - in front of the Victory fans. Yengi then set up Stefan Mauk to make it 3-1. Sadly, the youngster's weekend was soured when he received racist abuse on Instagram.

BEAT THAT: Jake Brimmer's free kick on Saturday night was a sight to behold. The Victory midfielder stepped up from long range and drilled a delightful shot that clattered off the underside of the cross bar and dropped just over the line.

STAT ATTACK: With his brace against Victory, Jamie Maclaren made it 10 goals in 10 games this season and 14 direct score involvements in total. The City marksman just can't stop scoring.

TALKING POINT: The race for the top six is as tight as ever. Just six points separate second-placed Adelaide and ninth-placed Perth, while Wellington and Newcastle are only two points further back.

UNDER PRESSURE: While Melbourne Victory are struggling, Brisbane Roar are now winless in six after they failed to find a way past Western United on Sunday evening.

UP NEXT: Western Sydney kick off the round when they host Perth on Friday night. On Saturday, Macarthur take on Western United while Sydney FC will be out to punish a struggling Victory. On Sunday, Newcastle play Adelaide while Brisbane will look to snap their winless run against Wellington. But all eyes 24 hours later will be on a mouth-watering clash between leaders Central Coast and form team Melbourne City.