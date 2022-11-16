ADELAIDE UNITED

Coach: Adrian Stenta

Last season: semi-final (third on table)

Notable ins: Xiao Yuyi, Jenna McCormick, Maruschka Waldus

Notable outs: Matilda McNamara, Kayla Sharples

Adelaide will hope to kick on from their first finals appearance and genuinely contend for silverware.

BRISBANE ROAR

Coach: Garrath McPherson

Last season: sixth

Notable ins: Kajsa Lind, Hensley Hancuff

Notable outs: Anna Margraf

Katrina Gorry will be the beating heart of this inexperienced team but is likely to miss the opening month as part of a planned break.

CANBERRA UNITED

Coach: Njegosh Popovich

Last season: seventh

Notable ins: Ellie Brush, Wu Chengshu, Grace Jale

Notable outs: Chelsea Washington, Lauren Keir

There is a new coach and plenty of change at Canberra.The key is finding attacking support for Michelle Heyman.

MELBOURNE CITY

Coach: Rado Vidosic

Last season: semi-final (second on table)

Notable ins: Katie Bowen, Bryleeh Henry, Karly Roestbakken

Notable outs: Rebekah Stott, Winonah Heatley, Tyla-Jay Vlajnic

City will hope to again contend for silverware but will be without star Hannah Wilkinson (quad) early while Holly McNamara (ACL) is currently sidelined.

MELBOURNE VICTORY

Coach: Jeff Hopkins

Last season: champions (fourth on table)

Notable ins: Elise Kellond-Knight, Beattie Goad, Jessika Nash

Notable outs: Kyra Cooney-Cross, Courtney Nevin, Polly Doran

Victory appear to have strengthened their championship-winning team as they eye a three-peat. Skipper Kayla Morrison's return from an ACL injury is huge.

NEWCASTLE JETS

Coach: Ash Wilson

Last season: eighth

Notable ins: Tessa Tamplin, Emily Garnier, Sarah Griffith

Notable outs: Gema Simon, Kirsty Fenton

The Jets have signed a collective of Americans while local product Tessa Tamplin is back from Europe and Tara Andrews will lead the line.

PERTH GLORY

Coach: Alex Epakis

Last season: fifth

Notable ins: Ella Mastrantonio, Rylee Baisden

Notable outs: Lisa De Vanna, Leena Khamis

Back at home, Perth shape as a genuine finals smoky after some exciting signs last year, while Mastrantonio adds crucial experience.

SYDNEY FC

Coach: Ante Juric

Last season: runner-up (premiers)

Notable ins: Madison Haley, Anna Green

Notable outs: Remy Siemsen

There is nothing Sydney want more than to claim a championship after consecutive grand final defeats and they should again be serious contenders.

WELLINGTON PHOENIX

Coach: Natalie Lawrence

Last season: 10th

Notable ins: Paige Satchell, Betsy Hassett

Notable outs: Grace Jale

The Phoenix are finally in Wellington full-time and have had plenty of change, with a more mature squad and more New Zealand internationals. They will hope to challenge for finals.

WESTERN SYDNEY WANDERERS

Coach: Kat Smith

Last season: ninth

Notable ins: Amy Harrison, Jordyn Bloomer, Tess Boade

Notable outs: Caitlin Cooper, Bryleeh Henry

Harrison headlines the inclusions charged with helping the Wanderers up the table, along with new coach Kat Smith.

WESTERN UNITED

Coach: Mark Torcaso

Last season: N/A

Notable ins: Chloe Logarzo, Jessica McDonald

Notable outs: N/A

The new kids on the block have largely built their squad around Victorian NPLW powerhouse Calder United and it should mean instant chemistry.

ROUND ONE FIXTURE

Saturday 19 November

* Brisbane Roar v Newcastle

* Canberra United v Perth Glory

* Western United v Melbourne Victory

Sunday 20 November

* Wellington Phoenix v Melbourne City

* Adelaide United v Sydney FC

BYE: Western Sydney Wanderers