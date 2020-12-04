Perth Glory coach Richard Garcia feels his team has grown as a group despite collecting just one point from their Asian Champions League campaign in Qatar.

Glory brought a squad littered with youth players for the rebooted ACL and they were widely tipped to cop a series of thrashings.

Instead, Perth put up brave performances in each game and were unlucky not to snare more points.

Glory led Ulsan Hyundai 1-0 before conceding goals in the 89th and 93rd minutes to slump to a heartbreaking 2-1 loss.

Three days later, they appeared set to snare a draw against the same side - only to concede goals in the 87th and 89th minutes to go down 2-0.

Glory led Shanghai Shenhua 2-0 before settling for a pulsating 3-3 draw on Monday.

And in their final game on Thursday, Glory were unlucky not to snare a point against Japanese powerhouse FC Tokyo after being denied a clear late penalty in a 1-0 loss.

Glory will now return to Australia for a two-week quarantine period ahead of their first A-League match against Adelaide on January 16.

Garcia said apart from the upcoming quarantine, the ACL had proven to be a perfect pre-season for his side.

"It's been a tough three weeks and the boys have given it their all, So very pleased with that," Garcia said.

"To come out of it so far unscathed is pretty good.

"I think it was a good exercise in us growing us a group, us being away together and journeying as a group has been very effective.

"A lot of the younger guys learnt a lot about senior football.

"It's been very good to see all these people evolve into more than just footballers - into good leaders and into good athletes."

Striker Nicholas D'Agostino is nursing a minor quad injury, but he's expected to be fit for the start of the A-League season.

Spanish veteran Diego Castro starred during the ACL campaign, and looms as a major weapon for Glory during the A-League season.

Perth were unlucky not to be awarded a penalty in the 86th minute in Thursday's 1-0 loss to FC Tokyo when Carlo Armiento was pushed over in the box.

"It looked a definite penalty to me - two hands in the back in the box pushing him over," Garcia said.

"I don't think it gets any clearer than that.

"But the referee probably didn't get a good view of it. Most of us got a good view of it, hence why we were up in arms."