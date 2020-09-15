The group aims to implement a second division by 2022, as the AAFC and various A-League expansion franchises attempt to drag the A-League out of its current financial woes through expansion, rather than retraction.

Its familiar motto: 'Football as you know it'

The group have been calling themselves the Championship since their formation, and the 30 clubs feature one from the ACT, six from NSW, one from northern NSW, five from Queensland, five from South Australia, one from Tasmania, two from Western Australia and nine from Victoria.

Only the Northern Territory doesn't have a club listed in the 30 club group, although whether this is in any sense a final group remains unclear, as a few of these clubs would have seemed unlikely candidates.

There a host of former NSL clubs in the group, but both likely Brisbane NPL candidates, Strikers and City, aren't listed, while former A-League club Gold Coast United is the only defunct expansion franchise.

“We’ve been encouraged by the support for a Championship within the football community – support that has continued to grow,” said AAFC Chairman, Nick Galatas.

“The Championship is about creating stronger clubs and expanding the football footprint throughout our country for the benefit of our entire sport.

“The oldest club in the Partner Group was established in the 19th century and another two early in the 20th century, while the youngest club was established in this century. That says so much about the longevity and popularity of our sport in this country.

“Of surprise to many, perhaps, are that the three oldest clubs are from Newcastle, Hobart and Brisbane.”

THE FULL 30

Adelaide City, APIA Leichhardt, Avondale, Bayswater City, Bentleigh Greens, Bulleen Lions, Campbelltown City, Caroline Springs George Cross, Edgeworth Eagles, Gold Coast United, Gungahlin United, Heidelberg United, Hume City, Marconi Stallions, Melbourne Knights, North East MetroStars, Olympic FC, Peninsula Power, Perth SC, Preston Lions, Rockdale Ilinden, South Hobart, South Melbourne, Sydney Olympic, Sydney United, West Adelaide, West Torrens, Western Pride, Wollongong Wolves, Wynnum Wolves.