With the likes of recent debutants Cameron Devlin, Keanu Baccus and Ryan Strain clocking up meaningful game time in Scotland, and Riley McGree a regular at Middlesbrough, Arnold also has Germany-based Connor Metcaalfe and Hearts’ Nathaniel Atkinson at his beck and call.

The kids he once mentored with the Olyroos are coming of age.

The message is clear: Arnold’s young crop, which also includes defender Kye Rowles and Harry Souttar, are pushing strongly to be a part of the present, not just the future.

Arnold started seven ex-Olyroos in last week's 2-0 win over New Zealand - with three more coming off the bench - to provide a glimpse of the depth he has at his disposal.

Fostering a new generation for future World Cups has always been part of the game plan, and if the win in Auckland is anything to go by then it appears to be taking shape.

And that’s without even blowing the trumpet for second half impact sub Garang Kuol, soon to be departing Central Coast for the world’s richest club Newcastle United.

Shedding light on how raw power and endurance - honed by game time for their clubs - will benefit the Socceroos, Arnold used the example of tireless midfielder Devlin, who made his international bow off the bench against the All Whites.

“When Cameron came into camp his legs were twice the size of when he was playing in the A-League,” Arnold explained.

“I said to him ‘you’re a different physical species now, look at you’. He replied ‘Arnie, I’ve played 48 games already for Hearts in just over 12 months.

“I said ‘that’s two seasons in the A-League’, and he responded that It’s actually more than that because you’ve got to take into consideration injuries and suspensions.

“If he hadn’t missed six games with a hamstring injury last year, he’d have played even more. Footballers will always aim the highest they can, as I did during my playing career.

“Having a lot of these young boys playing each week around Europe is great for the future of the national team."

Arnold led the rookies at Tokyo Games where they upset Argentina and were narrowly beaten by Spain and Egypt to create an enduring bond.

“The energy and enthusiasm they bring is priceless, and don’t under-estimate their tactical and technical qualities either,” he added.

“These are players who have an Olympic Games behind them where they had the experience of taking on the best and doing well.

“They’re now that bit older and wiser. These boys have improved out of sight since going overseas - and they’re only getting better.”