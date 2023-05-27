With European football up for grabs, Miller - who has made just two starts for Lee Johnson’s side in an injury-marred first year abroad - provided a snapshot of what he can offer during the shock 4-2 win over Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic in midweek.

Miller, 22, delivered an assist and won a penalty for the Edinburgh side to all but guarantee a starting spot against crosstown foes Hearts on Saturday night in a match which could feature as many as six Aussies.

Victory for Hibs would see them leapfrog Hearts for a fourth place finish and provide the perfect bookend to the season for ex-Central Coast Mariners man Miller, who has clocked up just 235 minutes of league action from 11 appearances, nine of which have come off the bench.

“At the beginning of the season I was just finding my way a bit and actually my first start was at Parkhead against Celtic (a 3-1 loss in March),” Miller told FTBL.

“That was an unreal experience and it gave me a little advantage the other night because I knew what to expect.

“We’ve now got a good chance to get that fourth spot if we beat Hearts (at Tynecastle Park) and we’re buzzing. We killed it against Celtic to be honest.

“For me personally, it’s been a tough transition coming from Australia and being out with injury for quite some time didn’t help.

“But I’ve come back and trained as hard as I can to show what I can do and compete for a starting spot with Cadds (Chris Cadden), who is in my position and has been playing really well.

“We kind of test each other and fortunately the gaffer trusted me against Celtic and I don’t think I let him down.

“Physically I’m feeling almost at my peak and I gave it 110 per cent. With the fans on our side (at Easter Road) it felt amazing and to get a result was surreal.”

Socceroo James Jeggo - a January arrival from Belgian side K.A.S Eupen - has been almost ever present since joining Miller at Easter Road, and has helped his morale during the lean months of waiting for meaningful minutes to come.

“He’s been great to have around, it’s good to have a familiar face,” he added.

“It helps with your morale on a personal level and he’s been class playing week in week out. Fair play to him.”

Miller sidesteps the prospect of an Aussie civil war at Tynecastle, with Cam Devlin, Nathaniel Atkinson, Kye Rowles and Garang Kuol aligned against himself and Jeggo.

“I’m not really focusing on that side of things - although it’s looking like a bit of an Aussie battle,” he said. "But all I’m really focusing on is getting the win. That’s all that counts.

“I just hope to start. At the end of the day it’s the gaffer’s decision. I played my part against Celtic but whatever he decides I’ll go along with.

“I’m just happy to be at this club - the quality of players here and the level at training is better than where I’ve come from and it’s helped me develop as a player,” he said.

“I’m excited to be here and we’ll see what the coming years have to offer.”

Not far off the horizon for the onetime Olyroo is the prospect of a senior call up to compete with the likes of Atkinson and St Mitten’s Ryan Strain for a spot in Graham Arnold’s calculations.

“It’s everybody’s goal to get in that national team,” he said. “And I’m just trying to do what I can to give myself the best opportunity possible to get into that squad.

“It’s a strong squad and they’ve had a lot of good results. I’m just going to keep pushing and knocking on that door.

“I’ve got everything going on my favour at the moment and it’s just a matter of utilising that and taking advantage of it.”