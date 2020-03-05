Brett Holman has taken the next step in his football career and last month launched his football nursery, Brett Holman Football Academy.

Based out at St Andrews Anglican College on the Sunshine Coast, Holman - soon to have his FFA B coaching licence - wants to focus on blooding the love of the game in the younger generation.

Who better to teach you your basic skills than a man that scored against Ghana and the winner against Serbia at the 2010 World Cup, Australia's last victory at the tournament.

"At this moment my ambition is really only to work with youth," Holman told The Mixer. "I don't have a goal of stepping into men's football.

"I like the idea of working with kids during the week and spending time with families on the weekend."

Holman last played for Brisbane Roar in the A-League

Holman has a handful of kids signed up ranging from the boys U7s to U10s age range at the school. He is eager to expand his operations to the wider community and to female players as well. The academy unfortunately didn't get enough registrations to set up a girls team.

"When you do your license you get what the FFA is trying to bring to coaches in general, I think the C licence is great to get started in a youth set-up," he said.

"In this sort of age category it's not about formations, it's basically that I want the kids to be comfortable with the ball.

"Once we get that then we can start working on the finer techniques and progressing to becoming a better player."

Holman comes from a generation of players that was simply infatuated with the game. He believes there's a significant decline in the love of the ball at your feet at youth level.

"For the meantime, it's about getting an extra training session and more touches on the ball," Holman said.

"When we were younger we only had one session a week, but we were outside in the backyard and we kicked a ball against the wall for hours every day."

Holman isn't the only golden generation Socceroo to focus on youth development. Jason Culina spent time coaching first teams at schools in Sydney and in NPL 2 at Fraser Park but prefers to work with the youngsters at his hometown club Sydney United.