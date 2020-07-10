Garside was born in 1923, first started playing football in 1937 at 11-years-old for a club called the Granville Kewpies, and made five caps for the Australian national team between 1952 and 1955.

Garside grew up on a dairy farm with 85 cows and had 400 customers as a milkman, that he balanced alongside his football career.

"Western Sydney was very good back then," he laughed on Sky News. "Dirt roads. I joined the U/15s originally as a striker because there was no U/16s."

Garside won six consecutive titles with the Kewpies before WW2 began. "It was very difficult as far as we went."

Garside scored 52 goals in 24 games after the war and ended his career with 188 goals from just over 200 games.

Garside forced his way into Socceroos contention in the early 50s due to his prolific goalscoring form for the Kewpies, who at the time played with the Granville Districts Soccer Association.

He became the 148th Socceroo in 1952 against China, however, his national career was cut short after a match against South Africa when he suffered a leg injury that derailed his career.

Today, Garside has difficulty walking, but he insists "it wasn't football" to blame, a series of heart operations instead.

Too much rough football in his youth? "Never."