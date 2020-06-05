Wuthrich joined Perth last year. The Swiss defender has revealed on Instagram he won’t be rejoining the club to finish the 2019/2020 season.

He posted: “It’s an unfortunate end to what has been an amzing year in the A-League!

"Thank you Perth Glory for giving me the opportunity to do what I love most. A BIG thanks to all the Perth Glory fans, the coaching staff and my teammates.”





Wuthrich joined the A-League club from Young Boys.

The 25-year-old made 18 appearances for Perth, scoring one goal.