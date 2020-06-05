Gregory Wuthrich has announced his departure from Perth Glory via social media.
Wuthrich joined Perth last year. The Swiss defender has revealed on Instagram he won’t be rejoining the club to finish the 2019/2020 season.
He posted: “It’s an unfortunate end to what has been an amzing year in the A-League!
"Thank you Perth Glory for giving me the opportunity to do what I love most. A BIG thanks to all the Perth Glory fans, the coaching staff and my teammates.”
Wuthrich joined the A-League club from Young Boys.
The 25-year-old made 18 appearances for Perth, scoring one goal.
