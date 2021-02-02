The newly formed Australian Professional Leagues is set for its first major challenge, with Perth Glory’s already congested fixtures list thrown into chaos due to the WA governments strict lockdown laws.
Glory owner Tony Sage has insisted he will put the welfare of his team first, before committing to playing scheduled games.
“Contrary to comments made in the media by A-League officials today, I have refused to allow the team to fly east after the game against Adelaide," he said today.
”The players have done enough over the last few months and deserve a break and to be home with their families. No other team has had to play five games in 21 days.
“It has taken a toll on everyone involved. We will be happy to again play a maximum of three games in NSW but after a well deserved break.”
Sage said he would put the players ahead of a possible forfeit if the club refuses to travel.
“We hope not but player welfare is my paramount concern,” he added.
Glory have had a challenging fixture list to deal with after a delayed start because of the strict border rules the WA government have enforced during the COVID19 pandemic.
They played their first game a full month after the A-League season commenced.
They also had to play five games in 16 days in the Asian Champions League in Qatar in November/December, before coming home to a strict quarantine in Perth.
Football Australia and the APL have been contacted for comment.
