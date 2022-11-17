WORLD CUP FAST FACTS

* When: November 20-December 18

* Where: Eight stadiums in Doha, Qatar

* Most wins: Five - Brazil; four - Germany, Italy

* Most goals: 16 - Miroslav Klose, Germany

* Most goals at a single tournament: 13 - Just Fontaine, France, 1958

* All 21 cups have been won by a coach with the same nationality as the triumphant team

* Since and including 1986, cup winners have topped their group

* Host nations have reached the knockout phase at every cup except South Africa in 2010

* The 21 cups have been won by nations from Europe (12) or South America (nine)

* France are seeking to become the first nation since Brazil in 1958-1962 to win consecutive titles

* The past three defending champions have been knocked out in the group stage (Italy 2010, Spain 2014, Germany 2018)