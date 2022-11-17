AUSTRALIA AT THE WORLD CUP FINALS

OVERALL

Played: 16. Wins: 2. Draws: 4. Losses: 10

* 1974

Finished: 14th (exited after group stage)

Played: 3 (1 draw 2 losses)

East Germany 2 bt Australia 0

West Germany 3 bt Australia 0

Chile 0 drew with Australia 0

* 2006

Finished: 16th (made round of 16)

Played 4 (1 win 1 draw 2 losses)

Australia 3 bt Japan 1

Brazil 2 bt Australia 0

Australia 2 drew with Croatia 2

Round of 16: Italy 1 bt Australia 0

* 2010

Finished: 21st (exited after group stage)

Played 3 (1 win 1 draw 1 loss)

Germany 4 bt Australia 0

Australia 1 drew with Ghana 1

Australia 2 bt Serbia 1

* 2014

Finished: 30th (exited after group stage)

Played 3 (3 losses)

Chile 3 bt Australia 1

Netherlands 3 bt Australia 2

Spain 3 bt Australia 0

* 2018

Finished: 28th (exited after group stage)

Played 3 (1 draw, 2 losses)

France 2 bt Australia 1

Australia 1 drew with Denmark 1

Peru 2 bt Australia 0

GOALSCORERS

5 - Tim Cahill

3 - Mile Jedinak

2 - Brett Holman

1 - John Aloisi, Harry Kewell, Craig Moore