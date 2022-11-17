Fast facts about Australia's history at the World Cup finals.
AUSTRALIA AT THE WORLD CUP FINALS
OVERALL
Played: 16. Wins: 2. Draws: 4. Losses: 10
* 1974
Finished: 14th (exited after group stage)
Played: 3 (1 draw 2 losses)
East Germany 2 bt Australia 0
West Germany 3 bt Australia 0
Chile 0 drew with Australia 0
* 2006
Finished: 16th (made round of 16)
Played 4 (1 win 1 draw 2 losses)
Australia 3 bt Japan 1
Brazil 2 bt Australia 0
Australia 2 drew with Croatia 2
Round of 16: Italy 1 bt Australia 0
* 2010
Finished: 21st (exited after group stage)
Played 3 (1 win 1 draw 1 loss)
Germany 4 bt Australia 0
Australia 1 drew with Ghana 1
Australia 2 bt Serbia 1
* 2014
Finished: 30th (exited after group stage)
Played 3 (3 losses)
Chile 3 bt Australia 1
Netherlands 3 bt Australia 2
Spain 3 bt Australia 0
* 2018
Finished: 28th (exited after group stage)
Played 3 (1 draw, 2 losses)
France 2 bt Australia 1
Australia 1 drew with Denmark 1
Peru 2 bt Australia 0
GOALSCORERS
5 - Tim Cahill
3 - Mile Jedinak
2 - Brett Holman
1 - John Aloisi, Harry Kewell, Craig Moore