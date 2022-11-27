The state of Australia's group at the World Cup with one game remaining.
THE STATE OF AUSTRALIA'S WORLD CUP GROUP:
France (6 points. 2 wins. Goal difference: plus 4)
Australia (3 points. 1 win 1 loss. Goal difference: minus 2)
Denmark (1 point. 1 draw 1 loss. Goal difference: minus 1)
Tunisia (1 point. 1 draw 1 loss. Goal difference: minus 1)
* Games to come: Australia v Denmark; France v Tunisia. Both kick off 1800 Wednesday (0200 AEDT Thursday)
* If Australia defeat or draw with Denmark, they advance regardless of other result.
* If Australia lose, Denmark will advance if France defeat or draw with Tunisia.
