THE STATE OF AUSTRALIA'S WORLD CUP GROUP:

France (6 points. 2 wins. Goal difference: plus 4)

Australia (3 points. 1 win 1 loss. Goal difference: minus 2)

Denmark (1 point. 1 draw 1 loss. Goal difference: minus 1)

Tunisia (1 point. 1 draw 1 loss. Goal difference: minus 1)

* Games to come: Australia v Denmark; France v Tunisia. Both kick off 1800 Wednesday (0200 AEDT Thursday)

* If Australia defeat or draw with Denmark, they advance regardless of other result.

* If Australia lose, Denmark will advance if France defeat or draw with Tunisia.