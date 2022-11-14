‘I think the relationship with Soccer Australia was always “Okay, well, there’s the men’s game, and then the girls have a go”,’ Dolan said. ‘There’s always a disparity between men’s and women’s sport; that hasn’t changed. But in terms of travelling abroad, the foreign countries, their teams and their associations welcomed us like royalty, which was something completely new for us. There were always people packed at the airport to greet us and check us out. The accommodation was always top notch. We were treated a lot differently. We never experienced that treatment in Australia, but it’s not something you look for if you’ve never experienced it.’

This is an extract from the incredible new Australian football book The Immortals of Australian Soccer, which recounts an unparalleled history of Australian football through its greatest moments and players. The book is available now through all good bookstores or online here.