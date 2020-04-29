Today two Scots are part of the current Socceroos' set-up in Hibernian winger Martin Boyle and Fleetwood Town defender Harry Souttar.

In past many from Caledonia have proudly worn the green and gold, from Dundee-born Jimmy Rooney and Stonehaven-born Jack Reilly in the 1970s, to the likes of Dave Mitchell, Jimmy Mackay, Bobby Hogg and John Anderson.

Migrants from Scotland have made positive contributions to the game down under as coaches as well as players, more recently in Lawrie McKinna, Ernie Merrick and Ian Ferguson.

In fact, arrivals from the northern part of the UK in the late 1800s and early 1900s spread football across Queensland and New South Wales in the sport's infancy.

Scots helped establish the Anglo-Queenland Football Association at Brisbane in 1884, and Minmi Rangers in Newcastle in the same year.

And it was a Scot, Alec Gibb, who was Australia's first-ever captain in an A international match, back in 1922.

He has the honour of having cap number one for the Socceroos.

Born in Ireland, raised in Scotland and emigrating to Ipswich at the age of 23, Gibb took the armband when Australia faced New Zealand in Dunedin.

The Aussies lost that match 3-1.