At Central Coast's Gosford headquarters, there is a big photo of the Mariners' 2012-13 A-League Men championship, with some not-so-subtle changes.

Photos of the faces of current players and staff have been cut out and stuck over those of the championship-winning squad.

It all started with a little mid-season slump.

"At the start of the season, I told the boys 'this year was 10 years since this club last competed in a grand final so hopefully it can be this year, 10 years on - why can't it be?'" Coach Nick Montgomery told reporters ahead of Saturday's grand final against Melbourne City at CommBank Stadium.

"Midway through the season we'd had a real tricky spell with players taken away on youth national teams and national teams and injuries and Brian (Kaltak) had a couple of red cards that I think were really, really harsh.

"So once we got everyone back after that period, we had a good conversation and said 'look, we know we're a good team. We've already shown that.

"'We've had some difficult periods, the squad's depth's been really tested and we know we don't have the strongest squad depth in the competition. But from this moment on, let's get our heads down and this could be us.'"

So where did the faces come from?

"I got the video guy, gave him a job: 'every time we win a game, let's check a few faces on that'," Montgomery said.

"And luckily by the end of the season, it was full - we're throwing the kitman on there and we had to fill it up towards the end.

"But I'm big on having that belief and visualising what you want to do and I think the boys showed real resilience and belief in themself as a group and that's grown over the season and you can see that in the performances."

Montgomery has extra motivation.

As a player, he was suspended for the 2012-13 decider after picking up a second yellow card in the dying minutes of the Mariners' semi-final win over Melbourne Victory.

"Once I got over the disappointment, we had a great team and team spirit," he said.

"I think that's really defined by the tough moments - when players are in and out, injured suspended, left out of the team, if they're willing to support their teammates and want the team to win and that's what we've got here.

"That's the culture that we've got at the club and we can only put 11 on the pitch tomorrow night and then there's going to be another 10 players that deserve to play.

"But I know that (those) 10 players plus the whole club is going to be supporting us tomorrow night."