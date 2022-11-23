‘When it’s gone past the keeper you just know,’ Kewell told FIFA. ‘I was already off without the ball going in the back of the net. The euphoria that comes over you is phenomenal; it goes down in Australian history as the goal that got us through to the last 16.’ The Socceroos were in the knockout stages of the World Cup and the most talented yet maligned footballer Australia has ever produced was finally the hero.

‘It had to be Harry,’ Simon Hill famously bellowed to 6.5 million Australians watching back home. But from this day forward it rarely was Harry again.

Kewell was just 15 when he left Australia, bought by Leeds United for a $2,600 compensation payment to Soccer New South Wales. Kewell even played his Leeds trial matches under the false name of ‘Lawrence Davies’ due to the fact that his age and nationality made the move illegal. He had the same balance of traits that almost all prodigious athletes possess: he was popular yet independent, and confident yet painstaking.

There was also a touch of luck, because while his Marconi teammate Brett Emerton was also signed only Kewell could make the move due to his father's English heritage. New South Wales coach David Lee trained Kewell from 11 years of age to his departure, and said the winger's attitude was all that mattered: 'At that stage it's not so much talent, but more their approach to the game,' he told FTBL. 'Harry always accepted things as they were. His left foot wasn't bad, but the rest of his game was pretty ordinary. However, he applied himself to everything we gave him and he picked things up quickly due to his drive to get to the top.'