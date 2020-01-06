The men's AFC Championships will follow in the footsteps of the U/20 and U/17 women's championships held earlier this year, with FFA acknowledging their "hopeful" of providing a live stream of the competition.

The tournament, set to take place from January 8 - 26 in Thailand, will feature Australia's U/23s alongside 15 other nations battling it out for a place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Hi Andrea. At the moment we understand no broadcaster in Australia is showing the tournament. We are hopeful that we will be able to provide official AFC YouTube streaming links early next week & will update as soon as we can if we can. — Ben O'Neill (@BennyONeill) 4 January 2020

Only the top four teams will qualify, however one of the four Asian qualification places is already decided, with Olympic hosts Japan qualifying automatically.

This means Australia would have to finish as one of the top three in order to make their first Olympics since 2008. Socceroos coach Graham Arnold, the last Australian coach to lead Australian to Olympic qualification, will also oversee this year's qualifying campaign.

Fox Sports is the traditional broadcaster, having shown the 2016 competition, yet has suffered from falling ratings across its Australian football coverage.

