Roar are sitting in sixth spot on the A-League ladder, just two points above the Wanderers in seventh place.

Brisbane have enjoyed an upswing in form in recent months with just two defeats since the end of December, recording five victories and three draws in their past 10 matches.

Young believes his team just needed time, with a new coach and a large influx of new players, to gel along with some timely recruits in the January transfer window to start getting results.

"The result against Melbourne City wasn't the one we wanted but aside from that we've been travelling pretty well for the past eight to 10 weeks," the goalkeeper told FTBL.

"Not many people have seen us coming the way we've come along. Everyone's pretty positive to be fair.

"I think it takes foreigners six months to get used to the league and I can relate to that coming back from England. I think the manager has recruited well in the January period as well, he felt like he needed to do that.

"The people that he's brought in have shown a positive impact to the team. Corey Brown and Jack Hingert have added decent balance, Scott McDonald is very influential as well and if you look across the team there's seven or eight leaders in the team.

"We're a hard team to break down these days. The finals is always where we believed we could be, it's just a matter of getting that sort of confidence, which builds momentum.

"Now people are starting to look at us, so we're quietly just going about our work. But there is a deep inner belief in our capabilities as we move forward."

A win over Western Sydney on Friday would cement Roar's position in the top six and could see them leapfrog Adelaide United into fifth.

"It is a juicy game," Young admitted. "They've had an upturn in results also, but I think at Suncorp we back ourselves.

"You look at the people in our dressing room, I'd definitely go into battle with those guys. We'll go into that game full of confidence.

"These are the sort of games any footballer wants to play in, there's a bit of meaning in there and a little bit of impetus."

Wanderers have enjoyed their own run of positive results since the axing of Markus Babbel.

"From the outside looking in it looks like they had a foreign manager who didn't understand the league and that's happened in the past," the 34-year-old said.

"Also the way that football's played in this country, it is different to Europe, there's different systems and different philosophies. You can see with the interim manager that he's employed a very Melbourne Victory-esque strategy with a high press and ball possession as well.

"Now he's got a few strikers who can put the ball away as well. They've got a completely different identity to what they were earlier on in the season – their strikers were very static and easy to mark.

"Now they've got more movement and are making penetrating runs. They'll be a decent team."