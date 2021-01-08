Expletives aside, Carl Robinson's return to Newcastle went as planned as Western Sydney defeated the Jets 2-1 - and for the first time in nine A-League games.

After coaching 11 Jets games last season, Robinson returned to McDonald Jones Stadium as manager of the Wanderers and walked away with his first points in front of a hostile home crowd on Friday night.

Sitting on the sidelines as the Wanderers shot to a 2-0 lead, before the Jets pulled one back late, Robinson was in full earshot of his welcoming party.

Asked how Newcastle's hospitality was, Robinson said: "Interesting, there were a few explicit words.

"I can't help that, I can't control that. It was a little bit of fun. It brought emotion into the game.

"It was a very good game of football.

"It's part of sport. You want rivalries and you want emotions and you want storylines and we got that."

It follows a tumultuous week for the Jets after owner Martin Lee was stripped of his licence by Football Australia.

The Jets were then saved by a consortium of A-League investors who have taken control of the club while they begin a search for a new owner.

Adding more salt to the wounds of Jets fans, Friday night's result marked the first time they have started an A-League season with back-to-back defeats.

Along with Robinson, twice-capped Socceroo Bernie Ibini also made his return to Newcastle after a messy exit last year and was met with a chorus of boos from the crowd when he ran on in the 68th minute.

The crowd then bellowed at his every touch.

However, the two got the last laugh as the Wanderers netted two goals despite an impressive bout of dominance that did not convert into points for the Jets until late.

Jets skipper Nigel Boogaard got a faint touch on a set piece from a free kick to head in the Jets' goal, setting up a fast finish after they tralled 2-0.

"Never happy to lose a game of football at this level, it's very disappointing," said interim coach Craig Deans.

"It would have been great to get a win on the back of the ownership situation being resolved during the week. It would have lifted the supporters as well.

"I think the biggest thing is ensuring there's a positivity around the club and the town that we're heading in the right direction.

"Unfortunately if you don't win it doesn't matter how well you play."

The Wanderers made the Jets pay for poor shots at the other end with Ziggy Gordon heading in a goal from short range first up.

The second Wanderers goal came off a powerful shot from Tate Russell off a brilliant pass from dominant forward Simon Cox in the 57th minute.