Fowler's Brisbane Roar will host Crystal Palace and West Ham United in July in a new Queensland Champions Cup tournament.

Fowler is excited to lock horns with veteran managers like Hodgson and Moyes.

"I admire them," he said. "They’ve been in the game a long time. They’ve been very good to me. I’ve spoke to them a few times – not because of these games – but in the past.

"They’ve very forthcoming with advice to any up and coming manager, so I’m looking forward to plying what I’ve learnt and competing, not only against the clubs, but certainly against the managers.

"There’s a lots of stuff that they’ve forgotten that I’m still trying to learn. The advice they that give me on these particular games could be invaluable going forward in my career."

Roar will face Palace in Townsville and then the Hammers in Gold Coast, before the two English clubs play at Suncorp.

"I think it’s fantastic," Fowler said. "Not only for Brisbane Roar but for our players who can compete against bona fide top quality Premier League players.

"We’ve witnessed over the years how good and how passionate the teams are.

"Coming over here is special and to play them in our backyard is fantastic. We’re looking forward to the challenge already.

"I know we’ve got a lot to do in the A-League but in the coming months all the boys will be focused on playing Premier League teams as well."

Fowler is adamant Brisbane will be able to compete against these Premier League outfits.

"We’re up against it," the Englishman admitted. "We’re up against bona fide Premier League teams but we can go out there and try and give it as good as we’ve got.

"If we go there with a defeatist attitude then you shouldn’t be playing football.

"You’ve got to go there and try and compete. You’ve got to go out there believing you can get something. We know how extremely tough it will be. But every game we go out to win it.

"I don’t see why we can’t compete."