It's a credit to the standard of team that kept Behich relegated to the bench for most of the season - Behich was competing with the likes of Gael Clichy for a spot in the starting lineup - that Istanbul won the Turkish Super Lig this season.

A new power in the intensely competitive, high quality domestic competition, Istanbul's oil money has led to a surge from the capital-based club that has led the Socceroo to his debut domestic title.

“We were the best team in the league this season, we really deserved to be champions and we did it with a week left which was also nice,” Behich told Socceroos.com.au.

“Everyone involved has put their names in the history books. It’s very special and on a personal note, it’s my first club championship.

“I’ve won it with the national team, which was very special, the Asian Cup, but I was missing that club football one.

“I had two chances at Bursaspor, but I lost both cup finals there, so this one was nice to get my hands on.

“It really hasn’t sunk in properly yet but after the celebrations it was just great to get that medal around the neck and lift that trophy.”

Behich made five league appearances, four cup and two Europa League this season and will add Champions League to his list of opportunities next season.

He insists that his title-winning campaign should motivate fellow Aussies in Europe.

“For us (Australians) there is no limit of what we can do. When you look at our national team, we’ve got a lot of boys playing in Europe and doing really well,” Behich said.

“It’s always been harder to prove ourselves in Europe but I think over the years, what we’ve done with the national team winning the Asian Cup along with the performances we’ve put in at the World Cups have put a good stamp on people’s minds across Europe.”

"I’m contracted to Basaksehir for another couple of years," he said.

“I’d love to win the league again and we have Champions League next season now after winning the league, so I still have a lot of goals and a lot of football left in me, I’m only 29.

“I still want to win titles and I’m at a great club to do that.”