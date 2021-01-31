Richard Garcia has hailed Perth Glory's character after they shrugged off the shock of learning about Western Australia's lockdown to beat Melbourne City 3-1 at AAMI Park.

Perth found out about the minimum five-day lockdown - which came after a security guard at one of Perth's quarantine hotels tested positive to COVID-19 - before the City game.

But in their third game in nine days, the Glory took the lead through Daniel Stynes after 11 minutes, with Jamie Maclaren equalising in the 33rd, before Dane Ingham put Perth back in front nine minutes later.

Then, Nick D'Agostino sealed the deal for Glory in the 85th minute.

"I'm very pleased with their determination, their work ethic and team spirit," Garcia said.

"It's been a tough week for them and we've got another one away against Adelaide, so we've got to prepare for that as well.

"But they deserved that tonight because they've put in a lot of hard yards.

"We found out (about the lockdown) just before we left and it did have an effect but we as a group want to focus on what we can control and at the moment (what) we can control (is) how we play on the pitch, what we do."

Having finished their stint in Victoria, the Glory are due to travel to Adelaide on Thursday to face the Reds on Friday and scheduled to return to Perth after that.

But those plans are now into doubt, with Garcia saying he had "no idea" how that situation would play out.

An uncharacteristically inaccurate Maclaren missed two early chances and Perth soon made him pay.

Bruno Fornaroli pinched the ball from Craig Noone and slipped it to the returning Diego Castro, who found Stynes.

From there, Stynes' long-range shot deflected off Carlo Armiento and wrongfooted Tom Glover.

But City hit back in the 33rd minute when Noone's shot ricocheted off the post and into the path of Maclaren, who this time made no mistake with the finish.

City's relief would last just nine minutes as Ingham put Glory in front with a diving header in the 42nd.

The linesman initially flagged the defender offside from Neil Kilkenny's skidding corner, but the decision was overturned after a VAR review.

City had a couple of decent chances to equalise after the break, with Glory goalkeeper Tando Velaphi making a sharp stop to deny Adrian Luna in the 61st minute.

But Perth secured all three points late in the game when D'Agostino nodded home a Kilkenny set piece.

Perth players were incensed after the goal when a City fan threw a bottle at them as they celebrated near the sideline.

But the Glory comfortably held onto their lead, leaving City's Patrick Kisnorbo lamenting a "flat" performance.

"We beat ourselves tonight, to be honest with you, I really do," Kisnorbo said.

"I don't think they created anything at all - I think it was more with us maybe a lack of concentration and giving them the chances to have a shot on goal or a set piece."