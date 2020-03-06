Central Coast take on the Phoenix in Gosford on Sunday.

Stajcic declined to blame any individuals for the heavy defeat to Western United last weekend.

"We’re all accountable as a group," the coach said.

"We win and lose as a group. We’re all responsible. We can’t sulk forever [about the loss]. It’s important we rebound. It wasn’t a great performance.

"If you focus too long on that game you can dwell too long on the errors and all the past. We let ourselves down a little bit last week."

The Mariners are in 11th spot on the table and appear destined to win another wooden spoon this season.

Asked what his message would be to long-suffering Central Coast fans, Stajcic said: "They don’t want to hear it's going to be better in two or three years time. They want success, they want to have a team to be proud of and it’s our job to ensure they’re proud of the team.

"I can ensure everyone we’re doing everything we possibly can every week and there’s a short-term immediate goal to be competitive.

"We’re in there for the fight, we’re in there to be resilient, we’re not going to back down."

Wellington are enjoying a strong campaign but Stajcic is confident his team can match them.

"They’re one of the favourites for the competition in my view, and my view hasn’t changed," he said.

"They’ve only improved. They’re a really good team, a really well-balanced team.

"You have to give credit to them as a team and as a club. But if we play at our peak we can compete with anyone on the day."