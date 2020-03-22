Robbie Fowler's in-form Brisbane loom as a tricky next test for A-League leaders Sydney FC, who are suddenly struggling for wins and goals.

The Sky Blues were held to a 1-1 draw by local rivals Western Sydney at Bankwest Stadium on Saturday, following a 0-0 home stalemate against Perth the previous week, leaving them needing seven more points to secure the Premiers Plate.

In between the two losses to Wanderers in this season's previous Sydney derbies, Steve Corica's team looked unstoppable, picking up 37 out of a possible 39 points and piling up 29 goals across that period.

But they haven't been able to recapture that level of relentless consistency since a couple of postponements forced them to go almost three weeks without a game.

They have won just two of their last seven league and ACL matches since resuming after that hiatus.

Their two three-goal victories were over the two lowest placed A-League teams.

With the FFA intent on compressing the remaining regular season games into a shorter time frame than scheduled, Sydney's next fixture will be away to Brisbane next Wednesday.

In home games this season against Brisbane, Sydney won 5-1 and 1-0, but the latter defeat was just one of two the Roar have suffered in their last 11 fixtures.

They have risen to fourth after winning five of their last seven and are coming off three consecutive home victories and successive clean sheets.

"They are really showing some form now, they are getting the wins, that maybe they didn't get earlier in the season and they are playing some good football." Sydney coach Corica said.

"They are scoring goals, defensively they are very strong as well, so we're well aware of how well they are going at the moment.

"We have to be at our best to get the points, it's a difficult place to go. It's very humid conditions, they are quite tough up there."

Corica was philosophical about the prospect of playing a game every three days.

"There's going to be a lot of rotation I reckon from a lot of teams, not only our team, I think," 'Corica said.

"To play every three days is difficult especially (for us), we still have six games to go.

"But the players like playing games.They prefer that more than training."