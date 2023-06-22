Rumours have been circulating on social media that the ‘Pasty Pirlo’ is poised to hang up his boots off the back of Celtic’s domestic treble triumph, and subsequent departure of Ange Postecoglou to Tottenham.

Mooy, who turns 33 in September, sidestepped Australia’s 2-0 friendly loss to Argentina in China last week, and there are genuine concerns in Socceroos circles he may resist the temptation to add to his 57 caps, and two World Cup finals appearances.

An inspirational presence for the Bhoys last season, Mooy declined to comment when approached by FTBL to clarify whether he will see out the final year of his two-season Parkhead deal.

However, a well placed source added to the uncertainty, stating Mooy is “thinking things over with a new coach (Brendan Rodgers) about to take charge”.

One of Celtic’s top earners on a reported $35,000 a week, Mooy stands to forfeit $1.8 million should he prematurely pull the pin on a career which began at Bolton Wanderers with ensuing spells at St Mirren, Western Sydney Wanderers, Melbourne City, Huddersfield Town, Brighton and Shanghai Port.

Mooy sat out Celtic's final five games of the season, including the Scottish Cup final victory over Inverness, with an unspecified injury. There have been suggestions of ongoing hamstring and back issues, though nothing thought to be remotely career threatening.

He was on the brink of quitting football, according to Socceroos coach Graham Arnold, a year ago after an unhappy stretch in China, punctuated by quarantines, travel restrictions and Covid lockdowns.

Arnold coaxed Mooy back into the fold and he was instrumental in helping his country get past UAE and Peru to qualify for Qatar 2022, where he played every minute of every match as Australia surged to the knockout stages.

The Socceroos hierarchy believe Mooy has it within his gift to play on through another World Cup cycle, citing the imperious presence of a still potent Luka Modric, 37, in the colours of Croatia and Real Madrid as an example of how it can be done.

Whether Mooy has the desire and drive to continue remains - for now - the burning question, with a Celtic insider declaring, “I’ve heard nothing about Aaron (not returning to the club after the summer break).”

Mooy scored seven goals and conjured 11 assists in 38 appearances in all competitions last season, winning the adoration of the Hoops faithful after initial eyebrows were raised by some when Postecoglou signed him on a free transfer.

Andrew Clark, the former Socceroos head of fitness and conditioning who turned an underdone Mooy into World Cup ready in Glasgow 12 months ago, believes he still has plenty to give, if the mind is still willing.

“I’m not sure what his intentions are but he makes the game look so easy you’d think retirement might be a long way off yet,” he declared.

“I’m not inside his head or his body to know exactly how he’s feeling. But I imagine to be back in Glasgow with his wife and kids after all the travelling the globe playing football must be a fantastic feeling.

“I’m just not sure but if he were to retire it would be a nice way to finish after that treble win. He started so young at St Mirren and has sort of come full circle.

“I’m sure he can continue if he wants to - it’s just a matter of what his motivations are. It’s tough playing potentially 50 or 60 games a season in all competitions at a big club like Celtic.

“I know he’ll taking a lot of interest in the unveiling of a new coach and how that might affect him.”

Clark underlined Mooy’s importance to the national team structure, where his icy temperament and game intelligence sets him apart from his contemporaries.

“Mooysy was so central to what we wanted to do. He’s such a quality player and a quality person as well,” Clark said.

“He was in a difficult situation before the World Cup having played so little in China due of the circumstances there at the time.

“He was a pleasure to work with and paid the country back ten fold in how he performed in those games against UAE and Peru, then at the World Cup.

“Then to go back to Celtic and become a key part of a treble winning team is just awesome.

“He’s a guy with a terrific work ethic - that’s why he’s had the success he’s had in his career.”