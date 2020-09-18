Oldham lost their League Two opener 1-0 against Leyton Orient and then went down to Morecambe by the same scoreline in the Carabao Cup.

But Kewell, who was appointed at the start of August, is remaining positive and says his side is improving.



"This is going to take time, we’re changing the whole philosophy of what they’re used to playing,” the former Socceroo told The Oldham Times.

"It’s not going to happen overnight but the way they’re approaching it is fantastic for me. It’s important myself, the club and the players all stick together and work hard.

"No-one’s guaranteed a start, you have to perform every day in training and that’s what they’re starting to get used to. The way you work in training is how you’ve got to approach a game.

"I can’t fault the second half performance on Tuesday, I can’t even fault the first half performance really. On Saturday we’ve got to start the way we finished the game and if we do that I think we’ll be okay."

The Latics beat Carlisle 3-0 in the Australian's first competitive game in charge but have followed that up with two defeats.

“You’ve got to earn the right to play,” Kewell said.

"It’s about having confidence and wanting to get on the ball. In the second half I saw situations where players were playing out from the back, working the angles, not rushing decisions.

"All that was missing was putting the ball in the back of the net."