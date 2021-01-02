Four days after making a dream start to life in the A-League, Macarthur FC are determined to take that form into their first-ever home game.

The Bulls, who kicked off the season with an impressive 1-0 away win over Western Sydney, take on Central Coast at Campbelltown Stadium on Sunday full of confidence and with a point to prove.

"To go away from home, to put on a good performance and win is great but every team that wants to do well has to have a good strong home record," coach Ante Milicic said on Saturday.

"... It's the first home game - that's the one that will go down in history so the boys are very determined in there to put on a good performance."

The Mariners, who still have three international signings in hotel quarantine, are coming off a 1-0 win over Newcastle first-up.

"They really work well together, they fight for every ball, Staj (coach Alen Stajcic) has them set up (as a) very organised side with and without the ball," Milicic said.

"We know that they also have the physical part of the game that they do bring - so we know we're going to be in a very difficult game."

Milicic said French playmaker Loic Puyo and Spanish duo Markel Susaeta and Benat Etxebarria would continue to build game time after impressive first-up performances.

Inaugural signing Tommy Oar missed the opening game after a limited pre-season but could be involved off the bench.

Later on Sunday, Adelaide United will chase their first win of the season when they host Melbourne City at Coopers Stadium.

The Reds kicked off their campaign with a 0-0 away draw with Western United on Monday with striker Tomi Juric impressing, while City beat Brisbane 1-0 on the road a day later.

City will be without winger Andrew Nabbout (hamstring) for six weeks while midfielder Adrian Luna (red card suspension) is also unavailable, with French playmaker Florin Berenguer shaping as his likely replacement.

"Obviously it's a big loss but it's an opportunity for other players to step up and take their chance," City coach Patrick Kisnorbo said.

Adelaide's Ryan Kitto and Yared Abetew are available after injuries while defender George Timotheou could debut.

STATS THAT MATTER

* Macarthur are out to become the second team - after Gold Coast United - to win their first two A-League games

* Central Coast have never lost an inaugural game against a fellow NSW team (W1, D2)

* Adelaide have lost just one of their past six games against Melbourne City (W2, D3)