The Wanderers came from behind twice with two spectacular goals to share the points.

Aleksandar Jovanovic put the Bulls in the lead with a clever header. A brilliant run and chip from Graham Dorrans then equalised.

Aleksandar Susnjar headed the Bulls back into the lead before a clever scorpion flick on from Keanu Baccus at a corner saw Simon Cox head in an equaliser for the red and black.

1. The Western Sydney Derby is sensational

The introduction of the Bulls and a Western Sydney derby has been fabulous for the A-League. Both the season opener and last night saw decent crowds considering covid restrictions and plenty of passion and atmosphere.



Both sets of fans and players went hard for 90 minutes desperate to beat or at least not lose to their rivals.



The football was high quality, from the Bulls in the first half and the Wanderers in the second. The mistakes were as a result of pressure from the opposition.



The game opened up in the second half as the Wanderers surged forward looking for a win, but the Bulls hung on gamely.

This type of entertainment at a quality football venue in Campbelltown Stadium is just what the A-League needs.

2. Simon Cox has been immense

His work ethic and willingness to get into positions has been terrific this season. He made an incredible sacrifice to stay in Australia and has been fabulous, perhaps trying to vindicate his decision.



With Cox combining with Ibini, Troisi and Russell, the Wanderers looked dangerous.



His ability to make runs and get in positions and then swiftly change when he needs to has been first class. He gives the Wanderers plenty of second phase options.

A lot of young forwards give up when their first run doesn’t work, Cox resets himself and goes again. The wiles of the veteran will go well for the young forwards at Wanderland.

3. Adam Federici is worth all four points

He was the player of the match in the first derby and saved them all three points then. He saved them again last night with three saves, including an incredibly body on the line double save at 2-1.

He was caught out for the first goal but that was more due to his team-mates conceding possession cheaply.

A quality keeper who will undoubtedly win more points for the Bulls as the season progresses.