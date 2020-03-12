PREVIEW OF A-LEAGUE ROUND 23 MATCHES (all times AEDT):

FRIDAY, March 13

Brisbane Roar v Central Coast Mariners at Suncorp Stadium, 7.30pm

Head to head: Roar 31, Mariners 7, drawn 13

Last clash: Round 16, 2019-20, Roar 1-0 at Central Coast Stadium

It's six years since the Mariners last beat the Roar and the chances of busting that streak seem remote given the plight of Alen Stajcic's last-placed visitors. They are on an eight-game losing tear, nearing the 10-match club-record low that heralded coach Mike Mulvey's sacking two years ago. In-form Brisbane are chasing four home wins for the first time since 2016 and victory could push them inside the top four, even if it is for just a day.

Key: Scott McDonald - The ageless striker gave his sharpest performance of the season last week, scoring twice in the 3-1 defeat of Western Sydney.

Tip: Brisbane Roar.

SATURDAY, March 14

Sydney FC v Perth Glory at Jubilee Stadium, 5pm

Head to head: Sydney 27, Glory 9, drawn 9

Last clash: Round 7, 2019-20, Sydney 3-1 at HBF Park

The match of the round is also another chance for Perth to avenge last year's grand final loss, although they've got the weight of some terrible recent history to overcome. Sydney FC have won 12 of the teams' last 13 clashes, including a 3-1 clinic earlier this season. A Sydney side hoping to wrap up the premiership as soon as possible have scored 20 goals in their last six home wins over the Glory. In contrast, Perth talisman Diego Castro has never registered a goal or assist in his 13 games against the Sky Blues.

Key: Anthony Caceres - Doesn't get the headlines of his teammates but underlined his value around the park against Melbourne Victory and his long-range strike was the pick of the four goals.

Tip: Sydney FC.

Melbourne City v Western Sydney Wanderers at AAMI Park, 7.30pm

Head to head: Wanderers 11, City 7, drawn 4

Last clash: Round 7, 2019-20, City 3-2 at Bankwest Stadium

Melbourne City are talking up last week's 3-2 win in Perth as a statement of intent. If they're serious about locking down second place, they should be too good for the eighth-placed Wanderers at home. Western Sydney's hot streak under caretaker coach Jean-Paul de Marigny ended at the hands of Brisbane and they'll need an upset to revive their thinning finals hopes.

Key: Tom Glover - Melbourne City's strike force get much of the attention but their classy goalkeeper had to be at his best to keep a resurgent Perth at bay.

Tip: Melbourne City

SUNDAY, March 15

Wellington Phoenix v Melbourne Victory at Sky Stadium, 4.20pm

Head to head: Victory 20, Phoenix 8, drawn 11

Last clash: Round 10, 2019-20, drawn 0-0 at AAMI Park

Five of their last six meetings have ended in draws including two low-scoring stalemates in Melbourne this season. The Phoenix have taken their passing-based game to a new level since then and for one of the few times in the Kiwi club's existence, will start firm favourites to knock over the Big V. It's potentially the last roll of the dice for Victory, who were dissected 4-1 by Sydney last week and are without suspended pair Tim Hoogland and Giancarlo Gallifuoco.

Key: Liberato Cacace - Has an engine to envy and has developed a goal-scoring knack that may only add to the growing offshore interest in the teenage Phoenix fullback.

Tip: Wellington Phoenix

Adelaide United v Newcastle Jets at Coopers Stadium, 6.20pm

Head to head: Adelaide 19, Jets 13, drawn 13

Last clash: Round 9, 2019-20, Adelaide 2-1 at Coopers Stadium

Adelaide's suddenly sieve-like defence has leaked 12 goals in their last three games, dumping them just outside the play-offs berths. Points of any sort will lift them back past sixth-placed Western United, who are on a bye, but it won't come against a Jets side enjoying a strong second half of the season. Tenth-placed Newcastle are the only team in the league unbeaten in their last five games and with Wes Hoolahan, Joe Ledley and Bernie Ibini potentially all starting, could be a real handful.

Key: Riley McGree - Glimpses of his best form have resurfaced, even in a spluttering Adelaide side. Has scored four goals in four games against his former Newcastle club.

Tip: Jets.

(Bye: Western United FC)