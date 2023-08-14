Part of an Antipodean axis at the League One club alongside fellow newcomer Alex Robertson, Yengi, 24, has made the most of his 88 minutes of first team action so far for John Mousinho’s side in their unbeaten start to new season.

The ex-Adelaide United and Western Sydney Wanderers front runner’s explosive exploits have not gone unnoticed by the Socceroos hierarchy, with assistant Rene Meulensteen due to check both him and Robertson out in person in the coming weeks.

Yengi, though, is taking it all in his stride as life on England’s south coast begins with a bang.

“I’m not too surprised by the start - everything has just been flowing nicely,” said Yengi, who scored the equaliser off the bench on debut against Bristol Rovers, added an EFL Cup brace against Forest Green Rovers and another in the 4-0 weekend win over Leyton Orient.

“I was training hard in the A-League off season knowing I was going to come overseas and I’ve been able to get going straight away.

“I aim to score every time I’m out there and that’s what the team and fans expect of a number nine.

“At the moment the goals are flying in and that’s great. There’s a really positive feel about the place and that (after some turbulent times) the club’s moving in the right direction.

“There’s a feeling of excitement and the desire to get this club back to the Premier League where they used to be (11 years ago).

“It’s all about making the next jump, which right now is the Championship.”

Played out wide by Wanderers, Yengi is thriving in his natural role down the middle and revelling in cooler UK weather conditions after the stifling summer heat of Australia.

“I feel the weather plays a massive role and I just feel I have so much more energy here and freedom on the pitch,” he added.

“These are the perfect conditions for me, whereas in Australia it takes a bit of the pace out of the game. Physically I feel far sharper here.

“The quality of training here is a bit higher than in Oz where the quality of players on the ball can be a bit hit and miss.

“All the boys are really good technically. I was expecting a really physical League, and don’t get me wrong it is, but in terms of my team at least there are some very technical players.

"The A-League has a lot of athletes and strong runners whilst maybe the individual skill side of things over here is a bit different.”

One of those to catch Yengi’s attention is new teammate Robertson, the Socceroos midfielder on loan from Manchester City.

“He’s very gifted, you can see it every time he gets on the ball,” he said. “He’s tidy in everything he does and I can’t wait to link up with him on a regular basis because I think he’ll provide a lot of assists.

“He loves to receive the ball facing forward, he plays through pockets and knows how to feed the forwards. It’s really everything you want in a midfield player.”

Whilst he’s on the Socceroos radar, the striker with the South Sudanese roots isn’t letting instant adulation from the Pompey faithful generate delusions of grandeur.

“As a young kid I always wanted to come to Europe and improve as a player and see where that takes me,” he said.

“I’m sure in due time as I continue of my journey to becoming a better player opportunities will come to represent the national team.

"I can’t wait for that. It’s what every young player aspires to, and right now just watching the Matildas at the Women’s World Cup has been pretty inspiring.”

South Sudan have been offering Yengi the international olive branch for some time, but the ex-Olyroo feels more connected with Australia, where he was born and bred.

“I always watched the Socceroos growing up and I feel proud to be Australian and believe we have a great national team," he continued.

“It’s a team that one day I hope to join and help to win things.

“Right now, I’m just trying to focus week to week on improving on things I maybe didn’t do too well in the previous match and just trying to get better in every aspect of my game.”