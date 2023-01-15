Melbourne Victory coach Tony Popovic has been left shocked his side were denied what he felt was a clear penalty in their 1-1 A-League Men's draw at Adelaide United.

The incident in Saturday's clash came in the 26th minute with Adelaide leading 1-0 thanks to an impressive goal on six minutes from Craig Goodwin.

Chris Ikonomidis dribbled past Ben Halloran inside the area and cut the ball back for Jake Brimmer, whose first time effort from close range struck the arm of Reds' defender Alex Popovic.

Referee Shaun Evans allowed play to continue, before VAR reviewed and determined there was no penalty to be awarded, much to the dismay of coach Popovic.

"Well, we're told that his hand is next to his body, but the ball is going in the goal," he said.

"So I'm not really sure how that can't be a penalty. For me it's a clear penalty.

"I'm still shocked that it's not given, but that's how it's going for us at the moment."

The Victory coach confirmed he spoke to referee Evans before the start of the second half.

But, after receiving further clarification, Popovic remained confused and shocked that VAR Chris Beath did not intervene and at least request Evans take a look at the incident.

"I asked him why it wasn't given and he said he was told (by the VAR) the hand was close to the body," he said.

"But, if it hits the hand, and the ball is going in; I don't really know how that can't be a penalty - it's stopping a goal-scoring opportunity."

Despite not coming away with maximum points, Popovic was pleased with Melbourne's performance.

Nick D'Agostino scored a stunner to equalise four minutes into the second half, swinging the contest in Victory's favour.

The visitors looked the more likely team to add a second, enjoying a handful of chances but unable to land the knockout blow.

"Of course, Adelaide is a very good team and they're dangerous at home," Popovic said.

"But I thought the second half... it's a game we should have won considering the chances we had.

"It's a step in the right direction. It's a small step for us after the results we've been having."

The draw ended a run of three consecutive losses for the Victory, who now face Perth Glory at Macedonia Park in Perth on Saturday.