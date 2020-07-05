It's hardly cause for alarm for the Marinos, who won last season's competition by six points with a whopping 22 wins.

But more than the results themselves, the manner of Yokohama's start to the season leaves the former Socceroo boss a lot to be desired.

Yokohama's goalless draw against Andrew Nabbout's former Urawa Reds left the coach and pundits a little dispirited, after what should have been a titanic clash between two J-League powerhouses played out as little more than a training romp.

The draw comes after an equally uninspired 2-1 loss to Gamba Osaka last week, where Postecoglou's side had far more attacking intent but were generally outplayed by Osaka, who for their part slouched to a loss this weekend.

The results already leave Yokohama five points off the top three, with Postecoglou highlighting his team's inability to dictate the tempo.

“We were a little bit slow (in the first half), restarts, lots of free kicks. We were taking too many touches with the ball,” said Postecoglou.

"I said at halftime to move the ball quicker, play our football and move our tempo up, and we did that.

“In the second half we picked up the tempo and created some opportunities, we just couldn’t score a goal.”