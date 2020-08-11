Former Socceroo Tommy Oar believes his old Dutch club FC Utrecht is the perfect place for Daniel Arzani to reignite his career.

Arzani has joined the Eredivisie team on a season-long loan from English Premier League giants Manchester City after a forgettable two-year stint at Scottish champions Celtic.

Oar joined Utrecht in 2010 alongside fellow Australians Adam Sarota and Michael Zullo and made over 100 appearances for the club in a five-year stay.

He believes Utrecht's standing in Holland as well as the welcoming atmosphere of the town itself is a great chance for Arzani to get his career back on track.

"As a young player to go there is great because you still get all the top class coaching that you get in a big Dutch club, without the pressure of those three clubs," Oar told AAP.

"They're probably a little bit more patient, giving players a bit more time than they would at an Ajax or a PSV or a Feyenoord and it's just got a really nice family kind of feel, not only as a football club but as a city to live in.

"I have really fond memories of there and I'm excited that Daniel's signed and looking forward to watching him play."

Arzani played 30 minutes in a pre-season friendly for his new club on the weekend, almost as much time as he spent on the field for Celtic's senior team during his injury-interrupted time in Glasgow.

Oar believes the Dutch league provides a great stage for the 21-year-old to remind the world of his ability.

"If you look in Utrecht now there's lot of really talented young players, a similar age to him, that are developing through," Oar said.

"They're turning heads in bigger leagues and stuff like that around Europe.

"I'm sure that's what he's got in the back of his mind, to have a really strong season and to kind of showcase what he can do at that level.

"Utrecht as a club for the last 10 years, from when I signed there until now, they've always been a club that will play teenagers and players in their early 20s."