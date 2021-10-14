Thirteen-year-old Slunsjki, originally from Sydney, moved to Croatia four years ago with his family and is a member of Hajduk Split’s academy.

The left winger has caught the eye in the youth side of the Bili and is now fielding interest from elite sides in the Bundesliga, Serie A, Belgian Pro League and the Eredivisie, FTBL understands.

Slunsjki, who’s two older brothers are also professionals playing in Croatia, is also receiving attention to represent Croatia’s Under-15 national team.

The starlet is eligible to represent both Australia and the Vatreni through his parents.

But according to his father Ivan, Noah wants to play for the green and gold.

“Noah’s first option is to be part of the Joeys squad in the upcoming year and play for Australia,” he said.

The forward was born and grew up in western Sydney, and spent time with the academy of former Socceroo Nick Rizzo.

He also played for Sydney Olympic as a junior.