Perth Glory striker Nicholas D'Agostino has revealed the secret behind his blistering pace - years of gut-busting beach sprints under the guidance of his father.

D'Agostino has been in the form of his life over the past month, with his brilliant individual goal for the Olyroos against Uzbekistan securing Australia an Olympic berth for the first time in 12 years.

The 21-year-old followed that up with a 90th-minute header in Glory's 2-2 draw against Victory in round 17, and he scored a brace in the 4-2 triumph over Wellington Phoenix last Friday.

His burst of speed has proven to be a major weapon for Perth Glory and it all dates back to his childhood.

"My dad actually made us do beach training when I was about 10, 11 years old. We did it for more than five years," D'Agostino said.

"We used to start hip height in the water and go all the way up to the top of the sand dunes.

"Then we used to do short ones and then long-distance ones.

"It was a lot of sprints on the beach to build up those leg muscles. The burst of speed off the first five or 10m was the biggest thing.

"It's nice to put that into play against the big boys now."

D'Agostino's purple patch has resulted in widespread praise.

But the former Roar striker has vowed to stay humble - another trait he can thank his father for.

"He's always instilled that in me, since I was about eight years old," D'Agostino said.

"He was my coach when I was young. Staying humble has always been a big part of my learning process and my career so far.

"It's always nice to be recognised and be scoring goals and be in the headlines, but you can't let that get to your head."

D'Agostino's chemistry with Bruno Fornaroli and Joel Chianese is growing by the week and the trio loom as a key part of the club's Asian Champions League campaign.

Glory will make their ACL on Tuesday week when they take on FC Tokyo in Japan.

Skipper Diego Castro, who has missed two matches because of a recent knock, is not guaranteed to return against FC Tokyo.