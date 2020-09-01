Australian Blake Ricciuto has transferred to ambitious Spanish club Velez CF with the midfielder set to begin a one-year contract in Spain's third tier.
The powerhouse midfielder has been one of Australia’s success stories in Asia after a wildly successful first season in the Singapore Premier League with Brunei DPMM.
Following a transfer from the NPL NSW in early 2019, Ricciuto won a slew of awards in the Singapore Premier League for his displays and goals.
Ricciuto capped a stunning first season in Asia by helping his club win the Singapore Premier League.
Ricciuto, formerly of NPL NSW club Rockdale Suns, played a huge part in the Brunei club’s success after his transfer.
He smashed a staggering nine goals in 21 games - hugely impressive for a defensive midfielder.
Ricciuto also racked up two assists and was awarded player of the month and goal of the month in the Singapore Premier League.
Now, after maintaining his fitness in Australia during COVID, Ricciuto’s transfer allows him the chance to make his mark in Europe at a Spanish club with big plans.
“The Swedish owners called me when the transfer was being discussed and told me about how much potential there is at this club.
“They think the standard is roughly the same as the Swedish top league," Ricciuto, formerly of Rockdale Suns, said.
Velez CF is a historic club in Spanish football and is set to celebrate its centenary in 2022.
'Our goal is to build a well balanced and strong team that can play fast and intensive football, right in the direction we want our football to be.
'The starting point of the player base will be local players first, then players from other parts of Spain and finally, if necessary, we will add a little spice with foreign players,” the Spanish club said in a statement on their site.