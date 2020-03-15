The A-League might be suspended with the Australian and New Zealand governments imposing compulsory 14-day self-isolation periods to combat coronavirus.

Wellington will host Melbourne Victory on Sunday at Sky Stadium, with travel restrictions taking effect at midnight in Australia and New Zealand.

On Saturday, after New Zealand announced its health plan, the Phoenix said it would be "impossible" to host matches at home due to international travellers having to self-isolate for two weeks.

"The club has been making preparations for this eventuality and will make further announcements in due course," the Phoenix said in a statement.

"The club will continue to also continue to work closely with the League, FFA, New Zealand government ... as it works through this challenging time."

If the A-League does continue, games will have to go behind closed doors next week to fall in line with a ban on mass gatherings of more than 500 people.

There are six rounds remaining before finals, with Sydney FC 10 points clear of Melbourne City on the ladder, and the Phoenix sitting third.