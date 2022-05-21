As Brisbane Roar's offseason commences, the club have announced the departure of three players from their 2021-22 A-League season.

Alex Parsons and Nicholas Olsen are leaving the A-League side.

Japanese international Ryo Wada is returning to his parent club.

A number of other players are currently in discussions with the Roar.

Attackers Alex Parsons and Nicholas Olsen are both leaving Brisbane Roar. Parsons joined Roar from Mariners ahead of the 2020-21 season. In total he made 30 A-League and Australia Cup appearances, scoring 5 goals in the process. He also played for Brisbane's NPL side.

Nicholas Olsen signed with Brisbane ahead of this year's season, featuring 13 times for the side in all competitions. He joined the A-League side from Kuwaiti side Khaitan.

Japanese import Ryo Wada is also leaving. He will return to his club Sagan Tosu, having played four times for Roar since arriving on loan in February.

